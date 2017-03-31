Addressing self-doubt, sense of belonging offers benefits for all students

Dive Brief:

A recent piece in Edutopia outlines six strategies to help better support students with ADHD, who now make up at least 11% of the school-aged population.

The biggest overarching idea was helping these students build confidence and instilling in them a sense of purpose led to a greater overall sense of well-being and higher achievement levels for these students.

Strategies include whole class discussions about neurodiversity of human brains; providing role models and mentors who have experienced similar struggles; providing positive reinforcement and acknowledging adversity students may be facing; encouraging personal sharing; and showing an interest in the whole child by offering things which interest them.

Dive Insight:

Self-doubt and a lack of connection to classmates and class materials are the greatest hindrances to any child's learning. Whether the conversation is about how to promote success for students of color or students from low-income backgrounds, or it is encouraging girls to participate in math and science or supporting students with learning or physical disabilities, self-efficacy, self-confidence and a sense of purpose are paramount.

The ideas of "grit" and a growth mindset go hand-in-hand: Teachers who show they believe in students and show their interests and experiences matter help foster more confident, resilient students. This is why representation is so important; when students can see themselves in texts, course discussions, and project assignments reflecting successful individuals with whom they can relate, they are more likely to believe they can achieve success.