Administrators to watch and fake news: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive kicked off the new year by taking a look at several leaders to watch in both K-12 and higher ed.
Meanwhile, colleges and universities are working to tackle the issue of fake news as it becomes increasingly more difficult for many citizens to discern fact from fiction. And in MOOC news, Coursera, Udacity and EdX together grossed over $100 million last year as much of their content shifted to paid models, proving to have staying power under a shifting business model.
Be sure to check out our look at fiction's role in social-emotional learning and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- 5 higher ed leaders to watch in 2017 (and beyond): Experts at doing more with less and bridging divides in academe, these administrators are shaking up the industry.
- 6 K-12 administrators to watch in 2017: These school and district leaders represent a solid sample of the issues schools and districts face and the efforts to guide them into the 21st century.
- Higher ed takes on fake news epidemic: In the digital age, many have found it more difficult to discern fact from fiction. Now, universities are heading to the front lines to tackle the problem.
- Fiction has significant role in social emotional learning: Joseph Coulson, president of the Great Books Foundation and a former teacher, contributed to a Harvard University study that found reading fiction can help improve “theory of mind” ability.
- Once thought to be a fad, MOOCs showed staying power in 2016: Ed Surge offers an end-of-year analysis of the impact of the open source learning industry, and how it is growing faster than you may have expected.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter
Filed Under:Higher Ed K12 Technology Policy & Regulation Online Learning For-Profit