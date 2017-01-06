Administrators to watch and fake news: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive kicked off the new year by taking a look at several leaders to watch in both K-12 and higher ed.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities are working to tackle the issue of fake news as it becomes increasingly more difficult for many citizens to discern fact from fiction. And in MOOC news, Coursera, Udacity and EdX together grossed over $100 million last year as much of their content shifted to paid models, proving to have staying power under a shifting business model.

Be sure to check out our look at fiction's role in social-emotional learning and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!