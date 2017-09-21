After controversial seven years, most states still use Common Core

Dive Brief:

Out of 46 states and districts that originally adopted Common Core standards, only eight have completely repealed the standards, though more have modified them, the Associated Press reports in an article published by Education Week.

Measuring the effects of Common Core standards has been difficult, as the initial effects seem to have faded and even those effects cannot be tied directly to the standards' implementation.

Teachers still disagree over the standards, with some expressing approval for the rigor required and others arguing that the standards are not age appropriate.

Dive Insight:

Common Core has been controversial since the beginning. While some people hailed it as a much-needed educational reform that would correct equity issues and improve education in a global society, others saw it as an infringement on state’s rights issues, especially in light of way it was tied to federal funding. Educators disagreed on the specifics of the standards, while parents were frustrated at the way the math standards especially made helping with homework difficult.

Two truths have emerged in the last few years: Common Core has not lived up to its initial promise, and it has been a catalyst in forcing states to take a long look at the rigor and relevance of current educational standards. Many states have revised their own standards in response.

Despite the controversy, states are finding it difficult to pull out now. Constantly changing learning models places a hardship on students. In addition, ACT and SAT tests are aligning to Common Core standards. Since these tests are used to measure college readiness and to compete for scholarships, changing course is difficult. Despite the controversy that remains, it seems that Common Core standards, for now, will dominate the educational landscape.