Alternative credentialing still on the rise

Alternative credentialing providers, from boot camps, to one- or two-year tracks, to accredited degree programs, are still providing some competition for traditional higher ed, according to the Associated Press.

Education startups like MissionU grant one-year educational programs in fields like data analytics, and there are also accredited universities like Minerva, which hosts students in several cities around the globe utilizing online instruction between professors and pupils. ​

These programs often cost far less than the high tuition rates at traditional universities, though critics worry that these educations may not prepare students for jobs of the future, and others worry the lack of a degree may hinder post-graduate success.

Critics wary of online learning and non-degree institutions worry the credentials may not translate into professional advancement, and top companies like Google have said they will not hire prospects who replaced the college credential with one from an alternative education provider. Some prestigious companies are easing the requirement of having a college degree, but that is not widespread as of yet.

Still, the flexibility these programs provide adult learners, who are increasingly making up more and more of the college population, will continue to be a draw for those hoping to advance their careers. And there is a particular benefit for students who may already have an associate or bachelor's degree and are looking for additional credentials to make themselves more marketable. Partnerships between alternative credentialers and traditional higher ed are increasing in popularity and may be a way for more institutions to be better serve a greater number of people.

