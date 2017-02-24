AmeriCorps, discipline and diversity: The week's most-read education news
This week, AmeriCorps joined a list of organizations targeted for budget cuts under the Trump administration. The service advocacy organization has long served as a popular program for recent college grads looking for employment, service opportunities and work experience in at-risk communities, and would have impacts on grants to college students as well as 11,000 K-12 schools.
Also in K-12, we took a look at how a New York City school's efforts to incentivize good behavior have yielded a significant drop in suspensions. And in Colorado, a district is considering a tiny homes project to attract teachers with affordable housing options.
Meanwhile in higher ed, a hacker dubbed "Rasputin" who was tied to election controversy has been tied to recent cyberattacks at 25 U.S. higher ed institutions.
Be sure to check out our look at diversity efforts taking center stage in higher ed and more in this week's most-read news from Education Dive!
- AmeriCorps joins list of potential budget cuts under Trump administration: The popular service organization, which gives thousands of college students postgraduate work experience, may be among the growing list of ed-related federal program casualties.
- Suspensions plummet in NYC school that incentivizes good behavior: At Robert Van Wyck Middle School, in Queens, teachers track good citizenship and displays of empathy along with traditional bad behaviors like tardiness.
- Diversity efforts take center stage throughout higher ed: Campuses are discussing and investing in equity and inclusion programming to meet new challenges.
- Colorado district considers tiny home project to attract teachers: The Eagle County School District, southwest of Vail, is exploring the feasibility of constructing 18 tiny homes on about an acre of land to offer teachers more affordable housing options.
- Hacker tied to US election controversy infiltrates 25 colleges: Several of the nation's top research institutions are among a list of colleges and government agencies targeted by the world-renowned cybercriminal.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter