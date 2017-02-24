AmeriCorps, discipline and diversity: The week's most-read education news

This week, AmeriCorps joined a list of organizations targeted for budget cuts under the Trump administration. The service advocacy organization has long served as a popular program for recent college grads looking for employment, service opportunities and work experience in at-risk communities, and would have impacts on grants to college students as well as 11,000 K-12 schools.

Also in K-12, we took a look at how a New York City school's efforts to incentivize good behavior have yielded a significant drop in suspensions. And in Colorado, a district is considering a tiny homes project to attract teachers with affordable housing options.

Meanwhile in higher ed, a hacker dubbed "Rasputin" who was tied to election controversy has been tied to recent cyberattacks at 25 U.S. higher ed institutions.

