Analysis of British universities confirms importance of program selection

Dive Brief:

An analysis of students' earnings data after graduation from British universities showed a mix of renowned and lesser-known institutions near the top of the heap, according to The Economist, confirming data from a recent report from the University of Texas system and Georgetown University's Center for Education and the Workforce which found a student's major matters most in post-graduate outcomes.

However, the Economist's report found that institution does matter. Graduates from Cambridge, the country's most selective university, made twice as much as graduates from Bedfordshire, the country's least selective institution. The data found graduates from research-intensive universities tended to perform better than other graduates, though the quality of the research university is not a predictable marker.

The majors with the highest earnings tended to be medicine, veterinary science, economics, engineering and mathematics, while graduates with majors in creative arts, agriculture and communications tended to earn the least. However, some acknowledge that Britain tends to graduate less exemplary math graduates compared to other countries.

Dive Insight:

More robust investment in starting or strengthen departments specializing in high-earning STEM degrees could help boost the number of students that could benefit from those programs; more student guidance, especially for first-year students in the midst of trying to determine their major, could also help administrations direct more students into degree tracks that could lead to profitable careers.

The article noted that some British universities are partnering with nearby industries in order to bridge gaps between classroom instruction and professional development. In the United States, colleges and universities can partner with industries in order to more easily offer accessible internships, apprenticeships and professional development for fledging students. The University of Idaho, for example, is collaborating with the state's timber industry to help construct a new basketball arena for the school, including a practice gym, offices and convention space. These kinds of partnerships offer unique opportunities for higher ed administrations to get informed people in the industry onsite at campuses, interacting with students, and gives those students the opportunity for some direct skills-based learning happening on the job, which can make the transition into a successful, high-earning career all the easier.