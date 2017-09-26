Best practices in recruitment, strategies to stay ahead of budgetary constraints

A recent survey from Inside Higher Ed and Gallup found only 34% of institutions met new student enrollment goals this year — down from 37% the previous year and 42% two years ago. Given the numerous other financial challenges facing the industry, and with higher ed increasingly reliant on tuition, leaders find themselves needing to think outside the box when it comes to recruiting and retaining students to campus. A dwindling population of high school graduates increases the pressure to address the growth in non-traditional learners and high school graduates who may not value the traditional college-to-career model.

In our most recent spotlight issue for higher education, Education Dive took a look at recruitment, offering insight into some of the most significant trends in the industry. We also looked at some specific recruitment models to offer advice on ways institutions can appeal to more students more effectively while still meeting their bottom-lines.