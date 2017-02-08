Bringing metacognition into the classroom

Dive Brief:

Teaching students about how their brains work can help them improve executive functioning and, ultimately, their academic performance — and a Pennsylvania district has focused on the C8 Sciences’ list of six core cognitive capacities.

Malinda Mikesell, reading supervisor for Carlisle Area School District, writes for eSchool News her district helps students sharpen impulse control, sustained attention, task initiation and self-monitoring, cognitive flexibility, working memory, and organization and planning skills.

Breathing exercises, sensory fidgets and routine-setting in the classroom can help students hone these skills in just a few minutes or through longer lessons, and Mikesell recommends teachers discuss brain functioning with students to develop a more metacognitive approach to learning.

Dive Insight:

Many districts around the country have adopted these metacognitive strategies to help students increase self-awareness. Attributing student anxiety to specific brain reactions can help students step outside of the problem and more calmly develop a resolution strategy. The faster this happens, the faster they can get back to paying attention in class.

Developing stations in a classroom for things like stress balls and TheraPutty can give students a place to go when they need a few minutes away from the lesson and lead them toward this option over a broader disruption. Teachers have found these strategies reduces the number of times students need to be sent out of the classroom for discipline problems.