Build community buy-in with comprehensive back-to-school comms strategy

Dive Brief:

Creating a comprehensive communication plan for your school can set the tone for telling the community about great things happening there and how they can offer support, Edutopia reports.

In crafting such a plan, schools should craft talking points and then plot out a strategy that might include writing back-to-school letters to families and staff, inviting policymakers to visit, writing back-to-school op-eds or blog posts, creating school fact sheets, and seeking support from organizations and other important players in the community.

Edutopia notes that schools should also consider the execution of the plan to be flexible, with the possibility to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise.

Dive Insight:

The beginning of the school year is the perfect time for schools and districts to build or reinvigorate buy-in from stakeholders ranging from families and local organizations to their own faculty and staff. Administrators should take advantage of the opportunity to ensure their building's successes and goals (as well as hurdles to overcome) are spotlighted, with everyone involved focused on a consistent message.

This can be critical in building the school's reputation through both direct interaction with local stakeholders and with the media. Parents should be excited to send their kids there, and local businesses and other organizations should be enthusiastic about support opportunities ranging from volunteering at field days to assisting with potential apprenticeships and other career and technical education programs. A solid communication strategy can make or break efforts to attract that sort of enthusiasm and participation, which can in turn produce more willingness from policymakers to buy into what a school is doing.