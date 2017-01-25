California's Linked Learning Alliance debuts voluntary certification program for career academies

Dive Brief:

The Linked Learning Alliance has created a certification program for high school career academies that is meant to add structure to the sector with clear, consistent standards.

EdSource reports the certification will include about two dozen measurements, including the number of college credits offered, the way interdisciplinary projects are integrated into the curriculum, student test scores, attendance rates, internship opportunities and the level of college and career counseling.

Inspired by LEED certification, the Linked Learning Alliance will offer academies different certification levels, “candidate” and “silver” to start, followed by gold and potentially platinum, with benefits for both schools and students associated with the most accomplished level.

Dive Insight:

NAFTrack Certification is another, parallel effort to bring more rigor and accountability to the growing world of career academies. NAF recently debuted the certification but hopes to reach 50,000 students by 2021. In that model, students apply for certification by demonstrating content knowledge and skill mastery through culminating projects and end-of-course exams as well as completing 120 hours of paid internship experience.

The two efforts are connected, as students who graduate from Linked Learning Alliance certified schools can qualify for special consideration from NAF’s employer partners. Districts that have career academies might consider the certification process as an opportunity to improve the prestige of their programs and embark on a path for self-improvement.