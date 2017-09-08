Cambridge curriculum gaining steam in U.S. for college prep

Dive Brief:

The Cambridge curriculum, which is designed as a college prep program, is now used in more than 160 cities in the U.S., including Florida’s Collier County school district, one of the largest in the nation, District Administration reports.

The program, which culminates in an Advanced International Certification of Education, offers rigorous instruction for both elementary and secondary levels and can be tailored students’ individual interests, goals and capabilities.

The curriculum is ripe to compete with the more established Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs used in schools across the U.S.

Dive Insight:

With the growing interest in global education and the need for stronger college prep programs, more international curriculum options are taking root in American soil. Up till now, the International Baccalaureate program has filled this niche for students seeking a rigorous, global program of instruction.

What the Cambridge curriculum seems to offer is a more personalized approach to education. The creators of the curriculum tout that schools Schools have a choice of 55 subjects, which can be offered in almost any combination. Students also have the freedom to specialise in a field attuned to their goals or study a broad range of subjects.

While Advanced Placement remains the most popular way to provide rigorous pre-college instruction, the global aspects of the IB and Cambridge programs are making them increasingly popular. The more flexible personalization of the Cambridge program may help it emerge as a strong contender in the future and makes it well worth exploring for districts looking at college-prep options.