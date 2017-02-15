Changing user behavior key to preventing campus data breaches

Dive Brief:

Training users on best practices for network access and enforcing a strong tech policy are two vital elements of protecting campus networks and IT from hacking attempts.

Colleges and universities have been the target of more than 750 data breach attempts in the last 12 years according to Ed Tech Magazine, and with more sophisticated methods of intrusion evolving every day, campuses are usually among the most vulnerable enterprises because of the number of users and devices accessing networks.

The biggest challenge, according to some observers, is maintaining the balance between academic freedom to share work and sources and data security requirements.

Dive Insight:

Cloud technology has earned positive reviews in recent years for its evolution in preserving academic work and research while strengthening protections for individual users who are frequently accessing networks to share and add to these projects. Other campuses are developing new systems for single sign-on access, and being more selective about tech platforms upon which to manage student services and record keeping.

But these tactics can only be deployed when leadership prioritizes data security and management, and this requires executive commitment to hiring a good fit at the CIO position, and allocating resources to support the size and scope of a campus' networking needs. Technology needs to be within the matrix of top considerations at the highest levels of budget and management in order for institutions to protect their resources while avoiding the costly negative impacts of data breach.