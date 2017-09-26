Chicago schools partner with Genesys for symbiotic internship opportunity

Dive Brief:

Genesys Works, a national nonprofit organization, gives high school students in Chicago technical training, which leads to a year-long corporate internship working in Chicago Public Schools handling technical needs after they graduate.

The program benefits students by giving them training in technology while in high school as well as the opportunity to earn $15,000 as a paid intern after graduation. The students receive college and career coaching while building a resume.

The program benefits the school district by allowing them to access technical help at a lower price point.

Dive Insight:

The end game of education is to prepare students to be able to work and function well as members of society. However, career goals are becoming something of a moving target as schools attempt to prepare students for some careers that have not even been created yet.

Computer and technical skills, however, will certainly be in demand. This week, President Trump directed the education secretary to focus on funding STEM education programs, particularly those related to computer programming. Programs like Genesys Works can potentially help schools line up internships that will help students prepare for this field.

Schools can also help students explore other career choices as well. Career and technical education programs are on the rise in many school districts. And in a recent interview, the chancellor of New York Public Schools said her district is working with trade unions to create internship opportunities. Schools now are viewed not only as educational institutions for teaching the young, but also as talent pipelines to the future.