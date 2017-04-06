Chicago students would be required to prove post-graduation plans to get diploma

Dive Brief:

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is proposing all students in Chicago Public Schools would have to show proof of post-graduation plans to receive their high school diplomas, beginning with the class of 2020.

All students would be required to furnish acceptance letters to college or a trade school, proof of enrollment in an official gap-year program, or a job offer or proof of employment, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The mayor said the plan is intended to get students thinking about their futures, much as he would his own children, though the Tribune points out the irony of the proposal's timing, which coincides with current discussions about ending the school year three weeks early because of budget shortfalls.

Dive Insight:

Many are questioning the legality and ability of the district to enforce such a policy, but Emanuel's supporters say since graduation from a CPS high school already guarantees admission to the City Colleges of Chicago community college system, the requirement would not add any undue burden on students. Rahm's path to the mayor's office started with his affiliation with President Obama as White House Chief of Staff, and the Obama administration made universal college access a top message.

But a whispered undertone of the Obama administration's education policy was that it was elitist and excluded the voices of the most vulnerable students, which seems to also extend to Emanuel's policy approach. According to CPS data, 80% of students come from low-income families, and the 53.5% graduation rate is significantly lower than the 82% national average. Given this, it would seem creating additional barriers to graduation — even if only perceived barriers — is a move in the wrong direction. Most in the district would agree the higher priority would be ensuring schools are fully-funded to enable not only the quality instruction which leads to college enrollment and persistence, but also the hiring of additional college and career counselors, who are the better vehicles for this message than a directive from City Hall.