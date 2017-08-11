College anxiety and K-12 social media strategy: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at two recently released surveys suggesting half of the nation’s high school students feel academically unprepared for college, and that half entering higher ed are also anxious that they won't graduate.
Also in higher ed, the University of Vermont's medical school is planning to discontinue lectures, and a new study from the American Academy of Arts & Sciences finds that while alternative credentials aren't going away anytime soon, their value still remains in question.
Meanwhile in K-12, an Ohio superintendent is exemplifying the standard for district social media use, making it an essential component of outreach and communications strategy.
The future of many school libraries is anchored to makerspaces
- The future of many school libraries is anchored to makerspaces: A New Jersey media specialist says makerspaces have changed the face of libraries, and the Future Ready Librarians initiative aims to structure that transformation.
- Nearly half of prospective college students don't expect to graduate: Two surveys show students generally feel concerned about going on to college and 48% believe they may have to drop out of school.
- University of Vermont's med school will discontinue lectures: The college will move to emphasize active learning principles in classroom instruction, according to a dean at the school.
- Study: Alternative credentials here to stay, but evidence of ROI 'thin' : A new study from the American Academy of Arts & Sciences analyzes the growing pool of alternative credential options and pathways.
- Ohio superintendent presents a social media model for administrators : Matt Miller is using platforms like Twitter and Facebook to communicate student and program successes to the community, with plans to expand to other platforms.
