College anxiety and K-12 social media strategy: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at two recently released surveys suggesting half of the nation’s high school students feel academically unprepared for college, and that half entering higher ed are also anxious that they won't graduate.

Also in higher ed, the University of Vermont's medical school is planning to discontinue lectures, and a new study from the American Academy of Arts & Sciences finds that while alternative credentials aren't going away anytime soon, their value still remains in question.

Meanwhile in K-12, an Ohio superintendent is exemplifying the standard for district social media use, making it an essential component of outreach and communications strategy.

Be sure to check out our look at the role of makerspaces in the future of school libraries and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

