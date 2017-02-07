Combating a culture of bureaucracy in higher ed

Dive Brief:

Outdated systems and processes implemented by leadership can create a void of innovation in higher education, which can create inherent obstacles to growth that are difficult to reverse.

A recent blog on Inside Higher Ed discusses how individuals engrained in the processes can construe difficult decisions which are commonly attributable to budget realities as interpersonal or departmental politics, and these perceptions can create a sense of bias which drives down the potential for growth.

The key to spurring independent review and limiting bias is to invite external stakeholders to be a part of planning and decision-making processes for new ideas and to invite fresh perspectives to disrupt old ways of thinking.

Dive Insight:



Given that colleges and universities almost thrive within systems of bureaucracy, the goal for college leaders is to implement standards of interdepartmental and external review for internal projects. College leaders would do well to encourage an environment in which every stakeholder feels comfortable sharing ideas to improve campus operations. This style of oversight is helpful for public safety, student activities and business auxiliary services where attitudes and perceptions can significantly shape the entire campus experience for key stakeholders.