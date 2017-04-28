Community colleges and Purdue's Kaplan acquisition: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive attended the American Association of Community Colleges' annual meeting and took a look at four administrators from that sector to keep an eye on in the coming years. Meanwhile, Purdue University grabbed headlines with the revelation that it will acquire for-profit Kaplan University, relaunching it as a public institution under the name New University, which will maintain a separate accreditation and its own administration.
We also examined the impact next-gen lecture capture can have on active learning, looking at approaches by the University of Cincinnati and others.
And in K-12, North Carolina's Buncombe County Schools is using evidence-based strategies and a reliable test of student skills to bolster its commitment to social-emotional learning.
Be sure to catch up on how higher ed institutions are preparing the next generation of supply chain industry leaders and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- 4 community college leaders to watch in 2017 and beyond: These leaders are working to transform their institutions and communities, even in the midst of tight budgets and myriad challenges facing the industry.
- Purdue to acquire Kaplan U, Kaplan to stay as non-academic administrator: The institution will become New University, and will retain its own accreditation, faculty, students and administration, in addition to a separate board appointed by Purdue.
- North Carolina district commits to social-emotional learning and assessment: Buncombe County Schools has identified evidence-based strategies to teach social-emotional skills and started measuring the impact of targeted interventions.
- Next-gen lecture-capture can transform classrooms: The University of Cincinnati is among those using an active learning platform to engage students with note-taking, polling and interactive slides on top of traditional lecture-capture.
- The supply chain curriculum: How universities are preparing the next generation of leaders: More than other college programs, industry and academics go hand-in-hand with the supply chain.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter