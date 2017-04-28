Community colleges and Purdue's Kaplan acquisition: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive attended the American Association of Community Colleges' annual meeting and took a look at four administrators from that sector to keep an eye on in the coming years. Meanwhile, Purdue University grabbed headlines with the revelation that it will acquire for-profit Kaplan University, relaunching it as a public institution under the name New University, which will maintain a separate accreditation and its own administration.

We also examined the impact next-gen lecture capture can have on active learning, looking at approaches by the University of Cincinnati and others.

And in K-12, North Carolina's Buncombe County Schools is using evidence-based strategies and a reliable test of student skills to bolster its commitment to social-emotional learning.

Be sure to catch up on how higher ed institutions are preparing the next generation of supply chain industry leaders and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

