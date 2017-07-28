Culturally relevant pedagogy and the HBCU bubble: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive explored the importance of culturally relevant pedagogy, as detailed in a recent presentation by Dr. Christopher Emdin of the Teacher's College at Columbia University.
Also in K-12, a number of expert panels at recent conferences have detailed the impact of systemic inequities on literacy education.
Meanwhile in higher ed, a "perfect storm" of frictions between boards and presidents, poor alumni giving returns, state and federal budget cuts, and falling enrollment across higher ed may prove catastrophic for HBCUs sooner rather than later. And growing pains are continuing to show in the coding bootcamp sector, with yet another provider, The Iron Yard, joining Dev Bootcamp in announcing its closure by the end of the year.
Be sure to check out our look at mental health services awareness among students and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Culturally-relevant pedagogy critical to meet needs of today's students: In creating equity pedagogy, it's important that teachers are not swayed by their own preconceptions especially when the conversation becomes uncomfortable, explains Dr. Christopher Emdin.
- Is the HBCU bubble next in line to burst? : The last few years saw an unprecedented focus on for-profit institutions, leading to a wave of closures in the sector. Are historically black institutions next?
- Are systemic biases impacting literacy education?: Language can be a force for political action and self-development, but students are too often hindered by bias and inequities in the education system, according to a recent panel discussion.
- Another coding bootcamp plans to close by end of year: The Iron Yard revealed last week that it will shutter its 15 campuses by the end of the year.
- Students say they don't know where to turn for mental health services: A survey from Lady Gaga's foundation shows young adults value mental health, but don't always attend schools providing access to appropriate services and information.
