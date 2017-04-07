Dayton, March Madness and workforce skills: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive caught up with University of Dayton President to learn more about how the institution opts for a 20-year outlook in lieu of traditional strategic planning, and how social media plays into its strategy.
Also in higher ed, new reports highlighted the increasing importance of data science and analytics skills in the workforce, as well as the out-of-reach nature of 95% of higher ed institutions for low-income students.
Meanwhile in K-12, university-run community schools, like the USC Hybrid High College Prep, a non-selective charter high school run by the institution and aiming to guarantee 100% college admission for all graduates, offer significant potential amid increasing pushes for more collaboration between K-12 and higher ed.
Be sure to check out our look at how billions on the line in NCAA sports sometimes compromises higher ed's academic enterprise and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- U of Dayton looks to the future, dropping traditional strategic planning: President Eric Spina shares why a 20-year outlook is important, and how social media fits into the picture.
- Examining the possibilities of university-run community schools: Such collaborative approaches save money and help build institutional loyalty.
- Report: Data science and analytics skills critical for today's workforce: A new report from PwC lays out four critical ways higher education can work to close the growing skills gap.
- When billions are on the line, the academic enterprise is sometimes compromised: As March Madness comes to a close, administrators and stakeholders reflect on the commercialization of intercollegiate sports.
- Report: 95% of colleges out of reach for low-income students: Researchers analyzed the net price of college after expected grant aid for different income levels to determine affordability.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter