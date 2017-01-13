Delivering courses online: a setup guide

Dive Brief:

For colleges and universities seeking insight on the technical aspects of creating space for online open courses, Campus Technology offers insight on how to secure equipment and course design.

A typical production suite usually incorporates several cameras within a 400-square-foot space, and a green screen and a video monitor for class instructors to see learning materials and participants. Some schools with LEED-certified facilities also serve as ideal backdrops for courses and presentations.

Schools should also be prepared to utilize webinar backup technology if enrollment exceeds an expected cap and to have personnel who can maintain engagement with learners who value human interaction.

Dive Insight:

Larger institutions should have no problem incorporating most of the measures explained in this report. But for smaller schools, a lack of space and technology budget could wreak havoc on the best intentions for online learning service delivery. For academic executives at community colleges and low-resource institutions, the challenge lies in affording technology which is constantly be updated for higher performance and at higher prices.

Additional considerations include which courses are the best fit for online service delivery, how could they best be marketed to potential students, and what outcomes campuses hope to achieve in offering these types of programs. MOOCs are an ideal service delivery add-on, but only with comprehensive planning and assessment.