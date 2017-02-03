DeVos, Foxx and administrator tech: The week's most-read education news

This week's education headlines were dominated by the ongoing confirmation process for Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Department of Education. While the nation's prospective next ed chief passed a 52-48 procedural vote on Friday morning, Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have signaled this week that they'll likely vote against the Michigan billionaire, setting up a likely tie to be split by Vice President Mike Pence unless another Republican flips sides.

In other K-12 news, we also rounded up some of the best tech tools for administrators, as suggested at this year's FETC gathering in Orlando by Barger Academy of Fine Arts Principal Greg Bagby and Chattanooga Christian School Technology Coordinator Julie Davis.

Meanwhile in higher ed, enforcement of the Trump administration's new immigration order is disrupting campus life at a number of institutions. And research on remediation suggests more than $7 billion in grants and loans awarded by the student financial aid program were spent on such courses in 2014.

Be sure to check out our look at remarks on accreditation by Rep. Virginia Foxx at the recent CHEA conference and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

