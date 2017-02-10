DeVos, personalized learning and veterans: The week's most-read education news
The confirmation of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos dominated education headlines this week, but she's not the only cabinet member whose work will have an impact on education. And with her potential impact on education still a topic of debate, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, a veteran administrator who has also led Ohio State University and others, has advice for the Michigan billionaire as she settles into her new role.
Meanwhile, we examined some of the hottest trends in personalized learning and more in our recent spotlight on the topic, which also includes a primer on the topic for those wanting to expand their knowledge.
Be sure to check out our look at how colleges are developing new resources for veterans and more in this week's most-read stories from Education Dive!
- Betsy DeVos confirmed as next secretary of education: Though GOP Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined Dems in voting against DeVos, a 24-hour debate and record numbers of calls were unable to sway another member of the GOP.
- These 7 trends are shaping personalized learning: Schools nationwide are experimenting with personalized learning strategies to better serve students.
- The US Secretaries of Education: DeVos isn't the only cabinet pick who will influence education, writes NYU's David E. Kirkand.
- E. Gordon Gee offers tips for Betsy DeVos as she takes the helm of ED: The higher ed mainstay issues a set of recommendations for the incoming secretary of education.
- Colleges develop new resources to support veteran success on campus: Faculty training and mental health outreach are among new efforts to spur completion among military students.
- Personalized Learning: What educators need to know: Check out our five must-read stories on one of education's hottest trends.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter