DeVos, personalized learning and veterans: The week's most-read education news

The confirmation of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos dominated education headlines this week, but she's not the only cabinet member whose work will have an impact on education. And with her potential impact on education still a topic of debate, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, a veteran administrator who has also led Ohio State University and others, has advice for the Michigan billionaire as she settles into her new role.

Meanwhile, we examined some of the hottest trends in personalized learning and more in our recent spotlight on the topic, which also includes a primer on the topic for those wanting to expand their knowledge.

Be sure to check out our look at how colleges are developing new resources for veterans and more in this week's most-read stories from Education Dive!

Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!