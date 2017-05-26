Digital marketing and Mizzou enrollment woes: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at new research supporting a rethinking of early childhood programs in higher ed, as well as core elements of successful digital marketing in higher ed as exemplified by a doubling of enrollment in online programs at Wichita State University.
Meanwhile, the University of Missouri's 35% enrollment decline since headline-grabbing protests in 2015 considerations for other institutions facing controversy, though Mizzou officials have also cited changes in the regional population alongside the drop.
And in K-12 news, a number of Baltimore schools recently reported having no students proficient in reading or math.
- Why 4-year colleges may want to rethink their early childhood programs: Researchers sent 11,000 resumes to job postings in 14 cities, finding childcare providers are no more likely to call back candidates with BAs than those with AAs.
- U of Missouri has seen a 35% enrollment drop since 2015 protests: It's been two years since student demonstrations rocked the campus, and administrators say they are still feeling the effects.
- Several Baltimore schools report 0 students proficient in math, reading: Despite relatively high per-pupil spending, the city's schools continue to struggle.
- 3 core elements of a successful digital marketing plan: Insiders at Wichita State University discuss how the school doubled enrollment for online degree programs in less than a year.
- Measuring the impact of lead exposure on learning and cognition: Water crises are springing up in districts nationwide — but what does this mean for schools?
