Digital marketing and Mizzou enrollment woes: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at new research supporting a rethinking of early childhood programs in higher ed, as well as core elements of successful digital marketing in higher ed as exemplified by a doubling of enrollment in online programs at Wichita State University.

Meanwhile, the University of Missouri's 35% enrollment decline since headline-grabbing protests in 2015 considerations for other institutions facing controversy, though Mizzou officials have also cited changes in the regional population alongside the drop.

And in K-12 news, a number of Baltimore schools recently reported having no students proficient in reading or math.

Be sure to check out our look at lead exposure's impact on learning and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

