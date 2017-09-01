Discipline and community colleges: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive examined efforts by schools to adjust disciplinary approaches amid pushes by states to curb suspensions. And on the higher ed front, we examined a WalletHub analysis identifying the best and worst community college systems in the U.S. and the work two-year schools put into providing the best education in as accessible a manner as possible.
Also in higher ed, free tuition plans may not be helping students as much as some had hoped, and four-year schools may be turning some potential students away with lavish dorm amenities.
Be sure to check out our look at how colleges can improve unsustainable business models and more in this week's most-read posts form Education Dive!
- As states seek to reduce suspensions, schools look for ways to handle discipline: Administrators aim for balance between addressing racial disparities while still supporting teachers.
- Community college systems strive for the best education at the best cost: A new report from WalletHub ranks states and finds those with free tuition plans come out on top.
- How can colleges amend unsustainable business models?: A new report recommends drastic transformations to remain competitive.
- This is why free tuition plans aren't helping students as much as predicted: Housing, childcare and transportation continue to be the biggest financial barriers facing students, one-fourth of whom are older than 25, with the same percentage raising children of their own.
- Dorm amenities may dissuade potential student applicants: Colleges and universities have invested substantially in luxury accommodations in recent years, but some are moving away from the practice, worried that it may actually contribute to a drop in enrollment.
