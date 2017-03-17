District pays $125,000 to cancel contract of sale

Dive Brief:

The Syosset (NY) Central School District recently paid $125,000 to cancel a contract of sale of land surrounding one of its elementary school buildings to a developer who'd hoped to build a shopping center on the property, after residents opposed the strip mall.

Residents now say the district should collaborate with them about the plans for the property, which still includes an operational elementary school.

District officials in Syosset said there were ample opportunities for the public to comment on the sale before its details were finalized, but community members suggest they were not made aware of the plans in sufficient time.

Dive Insight:

Districts should take careful consideration of the use of property they may consider selling or leasing to boost revenue. A strip mall would bring a lot of outside traffic to the area which is still home to an operational elementary schools, which would decrease the security of the school environment. And settlements to cancel the contract following public outcry divert funds which could be used to strengthen instruction and facilities in the district.

While there will likely be resistance to any proposal the district could bring, leaders should take care to ensure greater transparency and ample opportunities for public comment when considering any decision which may affect the school community.