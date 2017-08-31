Districts expressing support for immigrant students ahead of DACA decision

Dive Brief:

The Broward County Public Schools in Florida is intensifying its efforts to show support for immigrant students amid rising concerns that families could be affected by potential deportations, according to the Sun Sentinel.

School administrators are learning how to respond to immigration-related issues, and teachers are planning to emphasize diversity and culture in their lessons, the article says.

In March, the district’s school board passed a resolution stating that school officials would require warrants from any federal agents seeking information on students.

Dive Insight:

Across the country, districts are asserting that schools are “safe havens” for undocumented students and that educators will connect families with legal and other resources in the community.

On Wednesday, Chiefs for Change, a network of state and district superintendents, stated why it wants the Trump administration to continue the protections available to children brought to the U.S. by their parents under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. "We continue to protect young people who are brought to this country," Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie said in a telephone press briefing. "We believe they've done nothing wrong."

Continuing DACA would be part of “common sense immigration reform,” District of Columbia State Superintendent of Education Hansuel Kang added. "We speak for thousands and thousands of educators who are deeply concerned about these young people. It is in no one's interest to force them into hiding."

Meanwhile, reports show that deportations have actually declined since Trump took office. Some speculate that it's because fewer immigrants are crossing the border.