Ed Dept releases new template for state reports under ESSA

Dive Brief:

The U.S. Department of Education Monday released a revised, consolidated state plan template for leaders to submit for review in lieu of the original template that states were to turn in. The new form requests "only descriptions, information, assurances and other materials" deemed “absolutely necessary” by the new administration.

State education agencies will only be required to fill out information pertaining to the specific grants for which they may apply, rather than filling in broad reaching information about how they might best serve all students in the classroom.

Requirements on supporting excellent educators have been removed, and states are required only to provide the information required by the Every Student Succeeds Act statute, which requires only school-level, not student-level, data.

Dive Insight:

The accountability provisions repealed by Congress March 9 required specific information about how low-income and minority-students are being served, and the effectiveness of the teachers as it relates to the education of these students. In a statement released Monday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said, "I trust local school leaders to do what’s right for the children they serve," however it is the failure of these states to do what's right for all of the children within the state that necessitated the increased accountability measures. Now, with reduced reporting requirements, the door is open for states to maintain separate and unequal systems of education without being held accountable at the federal level.

Though the revised guidance notes the requirement of states to abide by all civil rights and anti-discrimination laws, with reduced accountability measures and the responsibility for enforcement of these laws housed in the same department, many are concerned about the impact of outcomes and opportunities for low-income and minority students, English language learners and students with disabilities.