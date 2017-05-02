Education supporters breathe a slight sigh of relief after Congress reaches FY2017 budget deal

Dive Brief:

U.S. Department of Education funding will fall by $60 million under the FY2017 budget agreement, which is expected to pass both chamber of Congress this week.

Funding for the Title I program to help disadvantaged students, as well as funds to support special education and the Title IV program, which provides block grants to help schools improve in specific areas, will all increase modestly under the new proposal.

The Title II program, which supports teacher development, will be cut by nearly $300 million, and several other programs will be funded at levels significantly lower than what ESSA suggests.

Dive Insight:

While many in the education community seem to be applauding the bipartisan agreement which departs from President Trump's budget proposals, others are cautious about additional cuts which may come at the end of the year when it is time to discuss his FY2018 plan.

Notably absent from the current year plan is any effort to expand school choice through budget measures, though D.C.'s voucher program will continue to be funded. And since changes to the Title IV program spending now allow schools to spend 25% of grant amounts — an increase of 15% — on educational technology, ed tech companies may also see a boost in business.

One of the biggest concerns about the current administration has been the degree of its commitment to diversity and serving the needs of all students. Protections for Title I and the special education program are in line with the president's FY2018 request, and demonstrate effort toward that end.