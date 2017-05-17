Educators can find ways to integrate SEL with common lessons

Dive Brief:

Though educators may be reticent to spend time on social-emotional learning because of the content that must be covered due to high-stakes standardized testing, SEL advocate Dr. Tara Laughlin insists that these are skills that don't just appear but must be taught, according to Edutopia.

One possible approach would be to integrate social and emotional learning into content education, which could allow educators to continue to cover required subjects while helping students learn ways to interact with each other, growing to understand that SEL is an ongoing process.

Laughlin advised that educators could better learn to integrate the SEL and content learning by considering what SEL essentials lend themselves “most naturally” to combinations with the content students must learn, while also targeting the SEL skills educators feel students most lack.

Dive Insight:

While tech expertise is paramount for many emerging industries, many employers are still seeking assurances that a potential applicant can work as a part of a team and has shown leadership skills, according to a 2016 study by the National Association of College and Employers. Such potential employers also sought communication skills, problem-solving skills, strong work ethic and initiative.

Directly and indirectly, many of these traits are best introduced and supported by strong and continued development of SEL in students. Successful teamwork skills would be hard to come by without understanding self-awareness, the need for a balance between confidence and humility, and a healthy discussion of impulse management and relationship skills. In short, qualified applicants need SEL, whether or not they receive it in an official educational fashion. While it is important and worthwhile to integrate with content education, pressure must also be put on legislators and administrations who would forsake SEL for high-stake accountability content by making it clear what students’ future employers truly value.