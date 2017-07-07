Equity, CTE and ISTE: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at how conversations around equity must begin with professional development and teacher prep programs. Also on the equity front, we explored UC-Irvine's strategic plan around becoming a Hispanic-Serving Institution and its goal of seeing students in that population thrive.

Meanwhile in career and technical education, California is embarking on a push to rebrand those offerings — a move that could end up being interesting to states with free community college programs in particular. Could those states potentially promote CTE in particular to high school students uninterested in college as a free two-year extension of K-12 that will land them a higher-paying job in a specific field?

And in K-12, classroom design remains a hot topic as educators look for the right layout to promote innovation and productivity. Are the popular open layouts of today's hottest workplaces the way to go?

Be sure to check out our ISTE coverage, including an Alabama district's 6 steps to Chromebook success, and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

