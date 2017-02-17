ESSA, bathrooms and academic mythbusting: The week's most-read education news
This week saw continuing uncertainty around ESSA regulations as the House voted to overturn a handful put in place by the Obama administration, though U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has instructed states to maintain their original implementation timelines regardless. And adding to uncertainty for schools, the White House also reversed course on transgender bathrooms, declining to challenge a lawsuit from several states seeking to uphold facility restrictions in bathrooms and locker rooms.
Meanwhile in higher ed, a University of Chicago project is aiming to debunk previous assumptions about the best predictors of college success. And representatives from National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities say storytelling around individual student successes, institutional breakthroughs and industrial development are key to convincing the public of higher ed's value.
Be sure to check out our insights on ESSA and accountability gained from former House education chair George Miller and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- House votes to overturn some ESSA regulations, Senate may follow: The House resolutions focused on regulations finalized by the Obama administration relating to accountability and teacher prep programs.
- U of Chicago 'Mythbusters' project debunks academic performance assumptions: Researchers use data to dispel notions about the impact of test scores, attendance and work ethic on academic success in college.
- White House reverses course on bathroom bill laws: A decision on transgender facility access sends mixed messages on support for LGBT students.
- DeVos tells states to maintain ESSA timelines despite potential changes: The new U.S. secretary of education wants to maintain the timeline set by the Obama administration for reviewing state plans despite debates around accountability regulations.
- How to reverse declining confidence in higher education: A recent meeting of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities yields new objectives for how institutions can engage families about the value and need of colleges.
- Former House education chair talks ESSA, accountability, responsibility to educate all: Few have had a front-row seat to the changes in federal education policy over the last 40 years like former Rep. George Miller.
