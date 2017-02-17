ESSA, bathrooms and academic mythbusting: The week's most-read education news

This week saw continuing uncertainty around ESSA regulations as the House voted to overturn a handful put in place by the Obama administration, though U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has instructed states to maintain their original implementation timelines regardless. And adding to uncertainty for schools, the White House also reversed course on transgender bathrooms, declining to challenge a lawsuit from several states seeking to uphold facility restrictions in bathrooms and locker rooms.

Meanwhile in higher ed, a University of Chicago project is aiming to debunk previous assumptions about the best predictors of college success. And representatives from National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities say storytelling around individual student successes, institutional breakthroughs and industrial development are key to convincing the public of higher ed's value.

Be sure to check out our insights on ESSA and accountability gained from former House education chair George Miller and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!