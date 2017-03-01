'Evidence for ESSA' website ranks reading, math programs based on evidence standards

Dive Brief:

The Center for Research and Reform in Education at Johns Hopkins University has launched a free online resource to help schools determine which reading and math programs can be used in classrooms, based on evidence standards required by the Every Student Succeeds Act.

According to an announcement of the website's launch, “Evidence for ESSA” offers one-page summaries of reading and math programs, including program descriptions, research reviews and information on cost, professional development and technology requirements — along with determinations of whether they meet the strong, moderate or promising levels of evidence defined by ESSA.

The Center for Research and Reform in Education plans to build out the platform with information about “ambassador schools” using specific programs and advice from users and developers to help schools manage implementation.

Dive Insight:

The Every Student Succeeds Act requires schools to limit the use of federal funding to programs that have been proven effective through research-based evidence. There are other platforms that highlight what seems to be most effective, including the What Works Clearinghouse, but so far they haven’t added evaluations based on the new ESSA categories.

The Evidence for ESSA website allows users to search programs by grade-level, community type, student population and feature. Program features include cooperative learning, family engagement, metacognitive strategies, professional development, textbook/curriculum and whole-school reform.