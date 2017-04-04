Flexible seating works for the youngest learners, too

Dive Brief:

Writing for Edutopia, first and second grade teacher John S. Thomas says students at the lowest grades can be taught to recognize their optimal work environment via flexible seating arrangements.

Creating "work nooks" around his classroom, he arranged spaces where students could work while standing, laying on the floor, or sitting on T-stools, cushions or a variety of other furniture options.

He notes that such a transition to more freedom requires adequate planning around offering a variety of workspaces, setting clear guidelines and expectations for behavior and where students can work, and identifying consequences for not following those guidelines — as well as a consideration of necessities like comfort and flat, stable surfaces for writing and electronics.

Dive Insight:

Recent years have seen a rethinking of classroom design as educators look to provide students with a more personalized education experience, breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach of a teacher speaking at students seated uniformly in rows of desks. Open classroom designs, for example, seek to more closely mimic many modern collaborative work environments, and a number of studies have shown benefits for students using flexible seating options like standing desks. Data cited in an infographic from Ed Tech: Focus on K-12 suggests that less time sitting can lower insulin levels 15% and boost neurocognitive function from 7% to 14% over time.

Flexible seating approaches aren't entirely new in all areas of K-12, though. They've been a staple of the Montessori approach for years, and have also grown popular among private schools.