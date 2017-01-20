Florida public colleges spend $2M in lobbying each year

Dive Brief:

The Sunshine State News breaks down a list of lobbying expenses incurred by public institutions in Florida, all working to increase legislative support for campus development and programming.

Student groups and research centers were among the list of organizations with funding committed to lobbying firms, with contracts ranging from $45,000 to more than $100,000.

Public institutions fund lobbying efforts through money donated to the schools' foundations and use firms to support engagement efforts from college presidents and trustees.

Dive Insight:

Lobbying may soon emerge as one of the most powerful tools in communicating institutional value to elected officials with a slew of interests and commitments. And by the nature of their work, they could be among the most powerful allies to lawmakers in advancing pet projects and research supporting the legislative agendas of individual state senators and representatives.

The key for presidents is to effectively study lawmakers, their voting habits and their public work to determine how a campus can position itself within their areas of interest and expertise. Regular communication, sending annual reports and hiring paid advocates can go a long way in establishing productive relationships with the men and women who shape higher education through politics.