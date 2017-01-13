Football, Finland and for-profits: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at how the nation's top football schools stack up in the classroom, ranking the top BCS schools based on cost of attendance, graduation rates, post-graduation salary and APR rates.

And in for-profit news, research from the Brookings Institute shows that, when including veterans benefits from the Department of Defense, almost 200 for-profit colleges are 100% federally funded. Another new report from the Council for Aid to Education also suggests that for-profit institutions prepare students as well as their nonprofit counterparts — which is sure to be cause for debate as the study's limitations are considered.

Meanwhile in K-12, Finland's highly successful education system remains a hot topic of conversation as debate continues around how and whether the U.S. will adopt some its most transferrable elements.

Be sure to check out our look at the Niagara Falls superintendent Mark Laurrie's focus on staff diversity and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

