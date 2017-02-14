For longterm makerspace sustainability, explore formats and partnerships

Dive Brief:

The idea of creating a makerspace can be daunting, but October Smith, the K-12 science coordinator for Lamar Conslidated ISD in Texas, shared tips with teachers during last week’s Texas Computer Education Association convention.

According to eSchool News, Smith said teachers shouldn’t be afraid to tinker with makerspaces, just like students are encouraged to do, and that includes experimenting with makerspace formats – during a summer camp, during the school year with Title I funding or as a monthlong pilot, for example.

She also suggested embedding makerspace activities into classroom lesson plans, exploring partnerships with volunteers and local foundations to make projects possible, communicating long-term plans with students, parents, colleagues and administrators, and giving students the freedom to fail and present on those experiences, too.

Dive Insight:

Schools and community organizations across the country have latched onto the makerspace trend, exploring ways to get students working with their hands, practicing perseverance and teamwork skills, and thinking like scientists and engineers. Some schools have retrofitted libraries to make room for makerspaces, incorporated maker time into after school clubs, and used the trend to get students excited about science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

Key for districts is going beyond short-term visits to a makerspace. These opportunities should be used to pique students’ interest in STEM and then be followed up by guidance counselors and teachers who can direct students to credit-bearing course opportunities and long-term career options.