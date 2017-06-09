Future schools and skills gaps: The week's most-read education news

This week, a new book by International Center for Leadership in Education​ Senior Fellow Eric Sheninger and Future Ready Schools Director of Innovation Thomas C. Murray presented, among other things, the question of how educators should set out to build future K-12 models.

The line of thinking couldn't be timed better, as conversation continues to rise about how to best serve Generation Z's "phigital" — the hot new buzzword for "digital native" — students, as well as the value of game-based learning in the classroom.

Meanwhile in higher ed, postsecondary education is dealing with its own existential queries as the success of efforts to close the skills gap may require the entire business model to be overhauled.

Be sure to check out our look at how a cross-curricular approach can sustain higher ed by helping students develop solutions to real-world problems and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

