Future schools and skills gaps: The week's most-read education news
This week, a new book by International Center for Leadership in Education Senior Fellow Eric Sheninger and Future Ready Schools Director of Innovation Thomas C. Murray presented, among other things, the question of how educators should set out to build future K-12 models.
The line of thinking couldn't be timed better, as conversation continues to rise about how to best serve Generation Z's "phigital" — the hot new buzzword for "digital native" — students, as well as the value of game-based learning in the classroom.
Meanwhile in higher ed, postsecondary education is dealing with its own existential queries as the success of efforts to close the skills gap may require the entire business model to be overhauled.
Be sure to check out our look at how a cross-curricular approach can sustain higher ed by helping students develop solutions to real-world problems and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- How should educators begin building the schools of the future?: Two researchers examined schools nationwide and determined eight key takeaways on setting in motion the path toward future models.
- To close skills gap, entire higher ed business model must be reconsidered: A recent survey found 40% of employers are having trouble filling roles in their companies because would-be employees are missing critical skills.
- Interdisciplinary systems promote sustainability in higher ed: Going cross-curricular helps students develop solutions to real-world problems.
- 'Phigital' students demand new approaches from educators: The students of Generation Z, which consists of children born between 1995 and 2012, take a very different approach to navigating the physical and digital world than their predecessors.
- Value of game-based learning on the rise: An upcoming study details benefits of short form game-based learning on engagement, critical thinking and performance on assessments.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter