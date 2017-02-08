Gaming, blended models and cloud apps can bring learning home

Dive Brief:

A 2016 survey by Deloitte of K-12 educators, parents and students found most respondents from all three groups wanted more opportunities for at-home learning and online technology like gaming, blended learning and cloud-based applications can help.

EdTech: Focus on K-12 reports educational games can improve student performance and let kids practice creativity, teaching them skills that are applicable in the classroom and in life, and Minecraft is one wildly popular game that now has an education edition.

Blended learning can give students opportunities to collaborate with each other through online platforms outside of class time and cloud applications give teachers and students avenues to continue the conversation after the last bell rings.

Dive Insight:

District administrators have to think carefully about expectations for both teachers and students at a time when continuing lessons outside of the classroom through blended learning platforms can be easy. On the part of teachers, should they be expected to continue working after they finish the school day and respond to student questions and requests?

On the part of students, should they be expected to find an internet connection and a device to access it in order to complete collaborative projects with their classmates or even solo work? Many districts seem to be thinking more carefully about this problem than the workday problem for teachers. Whether it is by sending home internet-enabled devices, expanding wireless networks or partnering with local businesses, schools have ways to address the digital divide at home.