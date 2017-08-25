GI Bill adjustments and ESSA: The week's most-read education news
With the Every Student Succeeds Act now being implemented nationwide, Education Dive took a look this week at a number of topic areas around the K-12 law, including its broader impact on states and districts, as well as how principals are handling the transition.
Meanwhile in higher ed, a new GI Bill is set to extend the amount of time available for veterans to take advantage of funds for education. And on the STEM front, we took a look at the educational and workforce benefits of STEM instruction, and the potential damage caused by "compartmentalizing" those fields.
- New GI bill promises lifetime of education benefits for veterans: The new legislation will also help veterans restore lost benefits and make entitlements transferable.
- 4 ways ESSA's impact will be felt by states, districts: The latest reauthorization of the nation's K-12 public ed law seeks to return much of the decision-making power back to states, but what does that mean?
- On ESSA, many principals have little idea what the law actually means : "I'm just going to wait for my superintendent to tell me what to do" is a recurring theme as the new school year looms.
- STEM instruction offers educational, workforce benefits beyond traditional fields: The disciplines' competencies are necessary far beyond what the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies as STEM fields.
- How can higher ed institutions increase access for high-achieving, low-income students?: Streamlining the admissions and enrollment and financial aid processes is a start.
