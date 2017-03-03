HBCUs, women in STEM, and ELLs: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at the Trump administration's efforts to engage historically black colleges and universities amid ongoing controversy, which was further stoked hours after the meeting when U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued a statement calling HBCUs "pioneers of school choice."
The HBCU engagement wasn't President Donald Trump's only higher ed policy move of the week, though, as he also signed two new bills to boost women in STEM and entrepreneurship. Concerns persist around the policies of the president and his party at large, however, and we examined how more higher ed faculty are considering political career shifts as a result.
Also in higher ed, the decline of the textbook publishing space has giants like Pearson on the ropes, and Ohio Department of Education officials say they've figured out ways for the state's 14 public institutions to save $1 billion.
Be sure to check out our look at a new report paving a pathway forward for ELL success and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive.
- Amid controversy, Trump White House meets with HBCU presidents: An executive order on support for the institutions, expected Tuesday, will be the first substantive higher ed policy action of the administration.
- With textbook publishing dying, Pearson looks for new life: One of the world's largest education publishing companies looks to rebound from historic losses with new investments in technology and service delivery.
- Trump signs two new bills to boost women in STEM, entrepreneurship: NASA and the National Science Foundation will be key to spurring more learning and career development in critical science and technological industries under the new laws.
- Ohio finds $1B in higher ed savings: The state's public institutions have submitted plans to save more and to generate more revenue over the next five years in support of increased college affordability.
- Activism on the rise among college faculty: New organizations are pushing old issues to the forefront of political discussion and controversy.
- Report highlights path forward for ELL success: English-learners make up the fastest-growing population of U.S. students, and in addition to language, they often face other barriers to learning like poverty and stressful home environments.
