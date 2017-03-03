HBCUs, women in STEM, and ELLs: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at the Trump administration's efforts to engage historically black colleges and universities amid ongoing controversy, which was further stoked hours after the meeting when U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued a statement calling HBCUs "pioneers of school choice."

The HBCU engagement wasn't President Donald Trump's only higher ed policy move of the week, though, as he also signed two new bills to boost women in STEM and entrepreneurship. Concerns persist around the policies of the president and his party at large, however, and we examined how more higher ed faculty are considering political career shifts as a result.

Also in higher ed, the decline of the textbook publishing space has giants like Pearson on the ropes, and Ohio Department of Education officials say they've figured out ways for the state's 14 public institutions to save $1 billion.

Be sure to check out our look at a new report paving a pathway forward for ELL success and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive.

