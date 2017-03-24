HEA, credit hours and special ed: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at the hand-in-hand nature of higher ed succession planning and executive searches, weighing the thoughts of several higher ed leaders at the American Council on Education's annual meeting. And at The Atlantic's "Higher Education at a Crossroads," House Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee Ranking Member Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA) said there's currently no timeline on Higher Education Act reauthorization in Congress.

Also in higher ed, discussion persists around rethinking the traditional credit hour system.

And in K-12, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-0 in Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District that a "merely more than de minimis" interpretation of students' special education rights does not go far enough.

Be sure to check out NYU professor Okhee Lee's op-ed on embracing new ways of teaching science and language with ELLs and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive.

