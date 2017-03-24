HEA, credit hours and special ed: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at the hand-in-hand nature of higher ed succession planning and executive searches, weighing the thoughts of several higher ed leaders at the American Council on Education's annual meeting. And at The Atlantic's "Higher Education at a Crossroads," House Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee Ranking Member Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA) said there's currently no timeline on Higher Education Act reauthorization in Congress.
Also in higher ed, discussion persists around rethinking the traditional credit hour system.
And in K-12, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-0 in Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District that a "merely more than de minimis" interpretation of students' special education rights does not go far enough.
Be sure to check out NYU professor Okhee Lee's op-ed on embracing new ways of teaching science and language with ELLs and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive.
- Embracing new ways of teaching science and language with English learners: In a contributed piece, NYU Steinhardt's Okhee Lee argues STEM lessons can help support language development in ELL students.
- Should we re-think the traditional credit hour structure?: For-profit higher education conglomerate American Public University System announced a shift to a credentialing model that focuses on competencies instead of credits.
-
Succession planning and the executive search: A 'both-and' proposition: Many people see the two as being in opposition, but higher ed leaders say they must go hand-in-hand.
- Supreme Court weighs heavily in favor of special ed rights: All eight justices were united in a Wednesday decision that broadens the interpretation of rights for special education students.
- No timeline on Higher Ed Act: But adult learning will be a primary focus when the bill finally starts to move through Congress.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter