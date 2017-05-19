Higher ed challenges and rural partnerships: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive examined a report from the Aspen Institute that analyzed a 35-member task force's findings on what colleges and presidents can do to help their successors prosper amid ongoing fracturing of the space.
Also in higher ed, we recently traveled to the ASU+GSV Summit in Salt Lake City, and two panels we attended featured conversation around ways to boost higher ed access with better "on-ramps" for prospective students and what should be top-of-mind for leaders as they face a "change agent or kamikaze pilot" dynamic alongside ongoing disruption and innovation.
Meanwhile in K-12, rural districts are joining forces to improve efforts around innovation. And a recent report detailed the preferred professional learning opportunities for teachers across a variety of career stages.
Be sure to check out our recent spotlight series on literacy and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- College presidents will face known and unknown challenges in years ahead: Those beginning their tenure face a strikingly different reality than predecessors, according to a new report from the Aspen Institute, and institutions must build new partnerships to face the challenges.
- Rural districts band together to promote innovation across schools: In many cases, collaboration is proving to be the key to student success.
- What PD experiences do teachers prefer?: Using results from surveys of National Board Certified Teachers and State and National Teachers of the Year, a new study explores teachers' views on their most useful professional learning experiences.
- 3 key questions to consider in building 'on-ramps' to higher ed success: A panel of thought leaders at ASU+GSV tackled issues ranging from who's to blame for failure to the rising cost of tuition.
- These 3 considerations should be top-of-mind for higher ed 'change agents': Administrators on a panel at ASU+GSV discussed a 'change agents or kamikaze pilots' dynamic that leaders might feel amid ongoing change and disruption.
- Spotlight on literacy: What educators need to know: Check out our six must-read stories on reading challenges and solutions.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter