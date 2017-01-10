Highly efficient districts leverage power of LMSes

Dive Brief:

Learning management systems can improve the effectiveness of educators by streamlining administrative tasks and freeing them up to spend more time on instruction.

According to eSchool News, the most efficient districts use a single districtwide, end-to-end digital platform that allows for the integration of different systems and platforms while giving staff members access to everything they need through a single login.

These districts have high user adoption, lower costs, less teacher turnover, an ability to modernize pedagogical methods, and they offer teachers actionable data to measure student progress.

Dive Insight:

Moving from paper to digital record-keeping and management has opened up a world of opportunity for teachers, but disorganized systems can end up making more work rather than less. As teachers get the ability to do more online, districts have to be sure their systems are integrated for ease-of-use. From there, efficiency can not only improve staff satisfaction, it can improve student outcomes and operational effectiveness.

More districts are embracing the power of data analytics to monitor and set improvement goals for energy consumption, student performance, achievement gaps, chronic absenteeism and more. With more being done on computers, the data is there to be analyzed. A key first step, however, is actually tapping into the information. Initiatives that determine how to use it and improve schools can follow.