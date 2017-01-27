How can districts make tech training more effective?

Dive Brief:

Professional development is a key aspect of any successful ed tech implementation and districts that are thoughtful about designing high-quality training can realize greater effectiveness overall.

EdTech: Focus on K-12 reports districts should consider the individual needs of teachers and tailor PD sessions to them, and they should also design ongoing support or “just-in-time” trainings instead of “one-and-done” workshops that are more traditional.

Hands-on professional development tends to be more engaging for teachers and it can offer immediate classroom application, and EdTech recommends following up PD with tech coaching and mentoring as well as evaluations of the new technology through classroom observation and student data collection.

Dive Insight:

The District 5 Schools of Spartanburg County in South Carolina credit a concerted focus on professional development with the success of their 1:1 device initiative. The district did not force rapid adoption of the new technology by teachers, instead offering educators time to get comfortable with new devices and support to develop innovative strategies for the classroom.

Teacher buy-in is critical for any tech initiative to succeed. But in every organization, support will vary simply because some people are more resistant to change than others or they don't have the tech skills necessary to jump into the deep end. Slower rollouts, perhaps starting with pilots that give early adopters a chance to move ahead, can improve the chances of widespread support later on.