How colleges can use Big Data to improve IT operations

Dive Brief:

Some schools using data analytics systems to improve their management of financial and auxiliary business operations on campus, a growing trend in higher ed profiled by Ed Tech Magazine, which can spur increase efficiency and output.

Baylor University has used network log analyzing systems to improve response time to help desk requests, and officials at Northwestern University have moved budgeting forecasting from Excel to a Cognos TM1 system, which allows quicker and more accurate projections for departmental and division outlook.

Experts say these tools help institutions better adapt to leadership turnover and can fill gaps in offices with small personnel numbers.

Dive Insight:

Many college leaders are consistently looking for ways in which technology can replace human oversight and the potential for error. In an industry which has been dramatically shaped by technology in a short time, integrating systems is the best way to survive legislative budget cuts and fluctuation in enrollment or private investment.

Investing in a quality IT team, and ensuring that the team is diverse in its experience and vision for institutional development, is a key factor in determining which systems will be most effective and meet the needs of a specific campus culture.