How higher ed can revive American manufacturing

Dive Brief:

A skill retraining program managed by the U.S. Department of Labor is helping American workers to find new careers and mobility opportunities through education.

Thousands of workers are being connected to valuable support for living expenses, job placement and training modules at community colleges around the country.

The program requires attendees to furnish proof of layoff and attendance in classes to learn new and competitive labor skills to maintain eligibility.

Dive Insight:

Community colleges are critical to sustaining a specific workforce area, but four-year institutions also provide the liberal arts and management training skills which help to ensure all areas of corporate business are availed to finding capable employees, helping to retool the workforce.

All colleges should consider credentialing options which provide graduates an advantage in seeking work and demonstrating aptitude in specific skills areas. Specifically, four-year schools should find ways to provide professional training opportunities outside of the classroom, which can boost resumes and provide certificates for stronger professional pathways.