How higher ed leaders can turn negative perceptions into campus wins

Dive Brief:

In the wake of a survey which found Republican sentiments about higher education on the decline, the Pew Research Center resurrected a survey from last year which shows that while they don't think highly of higher ed, they do care tremendously about workforce development and see higher ed as a conduit to industry.

A majority of Republicans — 58%, compared with 28% of Democrats — see the primary purpose of higher education as providing a specific skill, versus promoting personal growth, the survey found.

In 2016, a majority of Republicans — 62%, compared with 73% of Democrats — said college prepares someone well for the workforce.

Dive Insight:

Republicans' perception of the higher ed enterprise declined rapidly over the last two years, and there is a chance that perceptions on how well colleges and universities prepare graduates for the workforce has declined. However, there is an opportunity for higher ed to take back the narrative by affirming value for workplace preparation — messaging which has always fared well with Democrats and Republicans alike, but is especially critical with Republican control.

Aligning new programs directly with high-demand industries and adjusting current programs to better meet workforce demands is one way to ensure value. But higher ed traditionally has done a poor job of proactively communicating value — faculty members often don't even communicate research or accomplishments to the university's media relations department, and many still show an aversion to attention in traditional media. But if institutions are going to survive, all parts of the campus will have to improve communications and external relations.

Making strong connections between campus research and the impact said research has on the community, producing reports on regional and national economic impact, and forging strong workforce pipelines are all important for communicating the value of higher education and convincing legislators and private philanthropists it is a cause worth supporting.