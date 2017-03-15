How technology is reshaping the university IT positions

Dive Brief:

The role of university IT leadership is being reshaped by analytics and the need to work across departments.

Some schools are adding C-suite data management positions, or expanding the roles of existing IT leaders, according to EdTech Magazine.

Brown University is now offering a masters of cybersecurity degree that will train tech leaders, not just in how to prevent threats, but how to work with and think like business leaders and colleagues with other job functions.

Dive Insight:

Tech leaders have seen their roles expand during the past few years, as they begin to take on new challenges confronting the higher ed landscape, such as complex procurement contracts and an increased focus on using analytics in virtually every department. In securing a seat at the top leadership table, CIOs are finding themselves solving problems and managing technology across the university.

As technology becomes ubiquitous, CIOs are also in a unique position to leverage their tech and leadership skills in new ways, becoming integral to campus management as a whole. Because they wear so many hats, there is even speculation that CIO positions could become a new pipeline to the presidency going forward.