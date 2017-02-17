Report suggests best practices for STEM ed innovation

Dive Brief:

Several high-profile research institutions are using innovations in first-year student engagement and faculty training and reward systems to revitalize educational delivery methods in science and technology curriculum, Campus Technology reported yesterday.

A new report from the Association of American Universities and the Research Corporation for Science Advancement showcases the ways institutions have minimized traditional teaching methods in favor of more collaborative approaches and efforts to help faculty grow more comfortable with new methods in delivery.

Schools including Michigan State University and the University of Texas-Austin were profiled for new developments in teaching through a faculty rewarding system — and through blending learning and research opportunities in both schools, respectively.

Dive Insight:

Science and technology commands a substantive portion of the federal government's funding to colleges and universities, and thus has commanded the biggest part of attention from provosts and deans all over the country. It makes sense that schools working to compete with these funds stand out by promoting their efforts to attract support and development for methods that will make federal funding opportunities appear to be better spent in their programs.

College presidents and provosts looking to increase their funding opportunities in these areas should consider aggressive searches for private and foundational funding to redesign academic offerings and to improve student outcomes. These efforts are likely to make the difference between a rejected proposal for funding from the National Science Foundation or a federal agency contract, and a winning proposal.