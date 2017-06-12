Is it time to reconsider your LMS?

Dive Brief:

There are some telltale signs that could indicate a particular learning management system has become outdated, or that administrators should consider changing it, according to eLearning Industry. If learners are not using the system, that is the biggest indication a school should reconsider its options.

An LMS which does not offer any personalization options for its users is one which should be replaced; systems should offer more to users than an online archive of content. And mobile access should also be a priority.

If instructors are utilizing other tools in lieu of the learning management systems, their feedback could help pinpoint challenges or deficiencies, and institutions, must reconsider the size and scope of their schools to determine if the LMS in use is still a good fit.

Dive Insight:

Some of the biggest headlines regarding LMSes in the past year involved personalization for students, including Facebook’s support for an LMS developed by the charter network Summit Public Schools, which offered an entire year’s lessons, letting students move at their own pace. Higher ed institutions have witnessed a move towards individualization and non-conformity in student populations with the increased popularity of alternative education programs, distance learning and certification, all pursued by an increasingly non-traditional student body. These students are increasingly demanding choice in how they learn, and pointing towards an LMS which offers a highly customizable experience is key to catering to that choice.

Such approaches can let teachers to work at different paces with students, which could especially benefit educators in charge of large classes with students at varying abilities. The right LMS can also improve teacher efficiency, which could be a boon to administrators in financially struggling schools and districts who are concerned with cutting staff or services. Incorporating LMSes into schools that do not have them, despite the initial investment it may cost, could save a school district from more damaging (and unpopular) cuts in the future.